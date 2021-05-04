Photos: Deadly Protests Across Colombia

For several days now, people across Colombia have taken to the streets, voicing their anger in large demonstrations. The protests—initially involving a tax reform proposal by President Ivan Duque that many said would punish the middle class—have transformed into platforms for people to voice their wider anger over the government’s handling of unemployment, inequality, and its mishandling of the ongoing pandemic crisis. Demonstrations continue, despite President Duque withdrawing his unpopular tax proposal. Recently, the protests have also focused attention on police brutality, after the deaths of at least 19 demonstrators in previous days.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Desert Highway, Launch Symphony, Mermaid Show

    A life-sized Gundam statue in China, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in India, the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Portugal, a Lego New York City, and much more

  • NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center / SDO
    • In Focus
    • April 29, 2021
    • 26 Photos

    Scenes From Off-World

    A recent photo album of our solar system—a set of family portraits—as seen by our astronauts and mechanical emissaries

  • Dan Kitwood / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 27, 2021
    • 18 Photos

    The Parakeets of London

    The Greater London area is home to thousands of parakeets, an invasive species that appears to be thriving in its new urban setting.

  • Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 23, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Happy Cows, Bird Paradise, Big Merino

    A deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, a moose in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, a totem-pole gift in Washington State, a helicopter flying on Mars, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Liberals Who Can’t Quit Lockdown
  2. Millions Are Saying No to the Vaccines. What Are They Thinking?
  3. 6 Questions for the Boss Who Wants You Back in Your Cubicle
  4. What the Sexual Violence of Game of Thrones Begot
  5. China Is a Paper Dragon
  6. The Era of Mass Vaccinations Is Ending
  7. The Song That Sold America to a Generation of Asian Immigrants
  8. We Should All Be More Afraid of Driving
  9. The Power of One Push-Up
  10. Curses Aren’t ‘Just Words’
Back to Top