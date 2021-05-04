Photos: Deadly Protests Across Colombia

For several days now, people across Colombia have taken to the streets, voicing their anger in large demonstrations. The protests—initially involving a tax reform proposal by President Ivan Duque that many said would punish the middle class—have transformed into platforms for people to voice their wider anger over the government’s handling of unemployment, inequality, and its mishandling of the ongoing pandemic crisis. Demonstrations continue, despite President Duque withdrawing his unpopular tax proposal. Recently, the protests have also focused attention on police brutality, after the deaths of at least 19 demonstrators in previous days.