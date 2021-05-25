Cicada Summer Is Here

In parts of the eastern, central, and southern United States, trillions of Brood X periodical cicadas are now emerging after 17 years spent underground. As the days warm up, more and more will make the journey up tree trunks to molt, find a mate, lay their eggs, then die soon after. In a number of places, people have been collecting these cicadas for food—some out of curiosity, and others to demonstrate sustainable ways of eating.

