Photos: Eid al-Fitr and the End of Ramadan 2021

The Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the month of Ramadan, began this week in parts of the world where sightings of the new moon were made. During Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting, devout Muslims abstain from food, drink, and sex from dawn until sunset. The fast, one of the five pillars of Islam, is seen as a time for spiritual reflection, prayers, and charity. After sunset, Muslims traditionally break the fast by eating three dates, performing the Maghrib prayer, and sitting down to iftar, the main evening meal, where communities and families gather together. Collected below are images of Muslims around the world observing Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan this year.

