Winners of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest

The winning entries of the annual World Press Photo Contest ​have just been announced. This year, according to organizers, 74,470 images were submitted for judging, made by 4,315 photographers from 130 different countries. Winners in eight categories were announced, including Contemporary Issues, Environment, General News, Long-Term Projects, Nature, Portraits, Sports, and Spot News. World Press Photo has once more been kind enough to allow me to share some of this year’s winning photos here with you.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 13, 2021
    • 22 Photos

    Protecting Crops Against a Spring Frost

    Images of a widespread battle against the cold in France, Italy, Belgium, and Switzerland

  • Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 9, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Plastic Lake, Van Cat, Burning Judas

    Ballet in an empty Syrian market, a forest fire in California, a briefing by the Easter Bunny in the White House, riots in Northern Ireland, a giant sand dune in France, and much more

  • Spencer Grant / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 7, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Boston in the 1970s

    A collection of some of the sights and events taking place in and around Boston from 1970 to 1979

  • Al Drago / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 5, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    April Blooms: Spring Is on the Way

    Images from the past few weeks of tulips, sunshine, and cherry blossoms—surely signs of warmer days to come

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Deep Cleaning Isn’t a Victimless Crime
  2. What Ever Happened to Donald Trump?
  3. America Has Pandemic Senioritis
  4. The mRNA Vaccines Are Looking Better and Better
  5. COVID-19 Vaccines Are Entering Uncharted Immune Territory
  6. How to Buy Happiness
  7. A Kidnapping Gone Very Wrong
  8. Renting Is Terrible. Owning Is Worse.
  9. Winners of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest
  10. If You Want a Marriage of Equals, Then Date as Equals
Back to Top