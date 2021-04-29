Scenes From Off-World

Robotic probes launched by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and others are gathering information across the solar system. We currently have spacecraft in orbit around the Sun, (one on its way to Mercury,) Venus, Earth, the Moon, Mars, Jupiter, and two operational rovers plus a helicopter on the surface of Mars. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are still performing experiments in low Earth orbit and sending back amazing photos. With all these eyes in the sky, I’d once again like to put together a recent photo album of our solar system—a set of family portraits—as seen by our astronauts and mechanical emissaries.