Photos of the Week: Happy Cows, Bird Paradise, Big Merino

Anindito Mukherjee / Getty In Focus

28 Photos Photos: A Deadly Second Wave of COVID-19 in India Images of the battle against COVID-19 in India over the past few weeks

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Beach Classroom, Giant Eye, Trench Puppies Cherry blossoms in Germany, Fashion Week in Madrid, an island castle in Switzerland, Ramadan prayers in Mecca, a volcanic eruption in the Caribbean, a comfort dog at the U.S. Capitol, and much more