Photos of the Week: Happy Cows, Bird Paradise, Big Merino

A deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, a moose in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a world record attempt in Bangkok, a totem pole gift in Washington State, a flowered forest in Belgium, a helicopter flying on Mars, surfing in Australia, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Dangers of Distracted Parenting
  2. Navalny Has a Lesson for the World
  3. Fewer Sex Partners Means a Happier Marriage
  4. Show Your Immune System Some Love
  5. The Dark Side of the Houseplant Boom
  6. Don’t Wish for Happiness. Work for It.
  7. The New Swing Voters
  8. A Kidnapping Gone Very Wrong
  9. George Floyd Was Also a Father
  10. We Are Turning COVID-19 Into a Young Person’s Disease
Back to Top