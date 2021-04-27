The Parakeets of London

The Greater London area is home to thousands of parakeets. The population of feral ring-necked parakeets has grown from hundreds back in the 1980s to more than 30,000 according to the last count in 2012. The birds, native to Africa and India, are generalist feeders and seem to be well adapted to the urban settings and colder climate of southern England. The origins of the London parakeet population remain a bit mysterious, and a few popular theories exist—that Jimi Hendrix released a mating pair in the 1960s, for example, or that a flock escaped from a set during the filming of the Humphrey Bogart movie The African Queen, or possibly that a storm damaged several aviaries in the 1980s. The parakeet’s impact on local species is still not fully understood, and studies are ongoing.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Tucker Carlson, Unmasked
  2. India Is What Happens When Rich People Do Nothing
  3. Why the World Should Worry About India
  4. Why Dead Trees Are ‘the Hottest Commodity on the Planet’
  5. The Coming Conflict Between Introverts and Extroverts
  6. One Vaccine to Rule Them All
  7. The Tyranny of the Female-Orgasm Industrial Complex
  8. It’s Not Vaccine Hesitancy. It’s COVID-19 Denialism.
  9. The GOP Is a Grave Threat to American Democracy
  10. Low-Skill Workers Aren’t a Problem to Be Fixed
Back to Top