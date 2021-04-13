Unseasonably cold temperatures across parts of Western Europe have threatened vineyards and groves of fruit trees, as frost damages delicate new buds. Days of record-low overnight temperatures have spurred winegrowers and other farmers to take action to protect their crops—some opting to spray water on their plants so a layer of ice will shield them from the frost, and others choosing to light many small fires in their fields, slightly warming the plants and generating air movement, hoping to prevent pockets of extremely cold air from forming. Collected here are images of this battle against the elements in France, Italy, Belgium, and Switzerland.