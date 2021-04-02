Photos of the Week: Worm Moon, Cat Lodge, Red Hearts

A theme park reopening in California, Holi celebrations in India, flooding in Australia, whale watching in Mexico, protests in Turkey, a masked rock concert in Barcelona, a snowy Opening Day in Detroit, China Fashion Week in Beijing, tulip fields in Italy, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Matthew Eisman / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 31, 2021
    • 20 Photos

    Up Close With Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

    Recent images of visitors to Iceland’s newest volcano

  • Silvia Izquierdo / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: The Great Vaccination Campaign

    Images from around the world over the past few months, of people delivering and receiving vaccines to protect against the dreaded COVID-19

  • Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 26, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Army Sweep, Goat Surf, Pasture Classroom

    Lava flowing in Iceland, a COVID-19 memorial in Prague, an anti-racism rally in New York, record flooding in Australia, a stuck ship in the Suez Canal, and much more

  • Lukas Coch / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 24, 2021
    • 23 Photos

    Australians Face Worst Flooding in Decades

    Images of the widespread damage caused by this once-in-a-generation flooding event

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man
  2. The Strange New Doctrine of the Republican Party
  3. The Place With Surprisingly High Vaccine Hesitancy
  4. The Hidden Toll of Remote Work
  5. The Fourth Surge Is Upon Us. This Time, It’s Different.
  6. Grieving the Future I Imagined for My Daughter
  7. How mRNA Technology Could Change the World
  8. What on Earth Is Amazon Doing?
  9. That Other Reason You Might Feel Terrible Right Now
  10. The Second COVID-19 Shot Is a Rude Reawakening for Immune Cells
Back to Top