Photos of the Week: Desert Highway, Launch Symphony, Mermaid Show

A life-sized Gundam statue in China, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in India, Anzac Day in Australia, the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Portugal, low water levels in California, a moor fire in England, a weekend lockdown in Ecuador, a Lego New York City, and much more.

  • NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center / SDO
    • In Focus
    • April 29, 2021
    • 26 Photos

    Scenes From Off-World

    A recent photo album of our solar system—a set of family portraits—as seen by our astronauts and mechanical emissaries

  • Dan Kitwood / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 27, 2021
    • 18 Photos

    The Parakeets of London

    The Greater London area is home to thousands of parakeets, an invasive species that appears to be thriving in its new urban setting.

  • Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 23, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Happy Cows, Bird Paradise, Big Merino

    A deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, a moose in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, a totem-pole gift in Washington State, a helicopter flying on Mars, and much more

  • Aleksander Nordahl / 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • April 21, 2021
    • 30 Photos

    Winners of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

    Some of the winning and shortlisted photos from this year’s competition

