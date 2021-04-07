Boston in the 1970s

Here’s a collection of some of the sights and events taking place in and around Boston from 1970 to 1979. Below, images of the blizzard of 1978, a victory parade for the Bruins after they won the 1970 Stanley Cup, enforcement and opposition to school segregation by busing, a Celtics game in Boston Garden, urban renewals and restorations, a St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston, anti-war protests, charm-school lessons, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Al Drago / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 5, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    April Blooms: Spring Is on the Way

    Images from the past few weeks of tulips, sunshine, and cherry blossoms—surely signs of warmer days to come

  • Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 2, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Worm Moon, Cat Lodge, Red Hearts

    A theme park’s reopening in California, Holi celebrations in India, whale watching in Mexico, a masked rock concert in Barcelona, a snowy Opening Day in Detroit, and much more

  • Matthew Eisman / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 31, 2021
    • 20 Photos

    Up Close With Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

    Recent images of visitors to Iceland’s newest volcano

  • Silvia Izquierdo / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 30, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: The Great Vaccination Campaign

    Images from around the world over the past few months, of people delivering and receiving vaccines to protect against the dreaded COVID-19

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. You Probably Have an Asymptomatic Infection Right Now
  2. An Interstellar Visitor Had a Sad Story to Tell
  3. America Is About to Go Botox Wild
  4. The Crime Drama That Will Enthrall and Repel You
  5. The Sexual Identity That Emerged on TikTok
  6. Boston in the 1970s
  7. What If Andrew Yang Wins?
  8. Only Congress Could Give Us a Matt Gaetz
  9. The Dark Side of Box Tops for Education
  10. Canada’s Vaccine Mess
Back to Top