Photos: A Deadly Second Wave of COVID-19 in India

The number of COVID-19 cases in India began climbing dramatically last month, and daily infections now top 250,000, according to health-ministry data. Hospitals and crematoria are becoming overwhelmed, and vaccines, oxygen, and other medical supplies are becoming scarce. Larger cities have imposed new lockdowns, while at the same time, several large festivals have been allowed to take place elsewhere. India has now reported more than 15 million coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic, and less than 10 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose. Gathered here are some images of the battle against COVID-19 in India over the past few weeks.