Winners of the 2020 World Nature Photography Awards

The submissions to this year’s World Nature Photography Awards have been judged, and the winning images and photographers have just been announced. Thomas Vijayan was the Grand Prize winner, with his image of an orangutan climbing a tree. The contest organizers have shared with us some of the winning images, shown below, from their 13 categories. Captions were provided by the photographers and have been lightly edited for clarity.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Lisa Maree Williams / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 5, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Arctic Rally, Beehive Fireworks, 99 Domes

    Beach meditation in Australia, Newroz celebrations in Azerbaijan, ski racing in Massachusetts, anti-coup protests in Myanmar, visiting a platypus in Australia, and much more

  • Maria Passer / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 3, 2021
    • 9 Photos

    An Ice-Covered Russian Ghost Town

    The photographer Maria Passer visited some of the ice-covered abandoned buildings of Vorkuta, a dwindling Russian coal-mining city north of the Arctic Circle.

  • Marco Restivo / Barcroft Media via Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 26, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Giant Teapot, Arizona Sunset, Egyptian Goose

    Moving a home through the streets of San Francisco, hiking the Great Wall in China, visiting a ski resort in Tehran, opening a “hug room” in Rome, walking a snow maze in Manitoba, and much more

  • General Photographic Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 25, 2021
    • 40 Photos

    100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1921

    A look at some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Late-Stage Pandemic Is Messing With Your Brain
  2. The Differences Between the Vaccines Matter
  3. In Our House, Dr. Seuss Was Contraband
  4. How to Put Out Democracy’s Dumpster Fire
  5. Unlocking the Mysteries of Long COVID
  6. Meghan and Harry Go to War
  7. We Have to Grieve Our Last Good Days
  8. The Norwegian Meghan Markle
  9. There’s No Real Reason to Eat 3 Meals a Day
  10. There’s a Better Way to Parent: Less Yelling, Less Praise
Back to Top