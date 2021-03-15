Scenes From the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race

Earlier this morning, Dallas Seavey and his team crossed the finish line near Willow, Alaska, to win the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, claiming his fifth title. Seavey is now tied with Rick Swenson, the only other musher to have won five titles. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the race took place on a modified 832-mile course called the Gold Trail Loop, staying in the wilderness, avoiding villages, and forgoing the normal ceremonial start in Anchorage. Forty-six mushers started the race near the town of Willow on March 7, and Seavey and his team crossed the finish line early on March 15, after seven days and 14 hours of mushing.