Photos of the Week: Sandy Mask, Silver Man, Siberian Mandalorian

Stunt riding in Iraq, downhill skiing in Switzerland, a giant stuffed penguin in New York, drones over Dublin, a huge sand portrait in England, an unfinished border wall in Texas, green slime in California, a green river in Chicago, and much more.

Most Recent

  • AP
    • In Focus
    • March 17, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Protests Continue in Myanmar, Despite Crackdown

    Last month, Myanmar’s military seized power from elected officials, and in recent weeks, protests against the coup have expanded nationwide—and crackdowns have escalated.

  • Nathaniel Wilder / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 15, 2021
    • 25 Photos

    Scenes From the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race

    COVID-19 precautions forced the trail to be altered, but the 49th running of the Iditarod still took place.

  • Hannah Mckay / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 12, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Orchard Sermon, Arctic Fox, Longhorn Rider

    Rust on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, spring blossoms in China, a memorial for the 2011 earthquake in Japan, a moonrise over New York City, ski jumping in Germany, and much more

  • Kazuhiro Nogi,Str / AFP / Getty / Kazuhiro Nogi
    • In Focus
    • March 10, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    10 Years Since the Great East Japan Earthquake

    Residents are marking the passage of a decade since a magnitude-9.0 earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern shore—the most powerful earthquake ever recorded to have hit the country.

