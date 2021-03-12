Rust on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, spring blossoms in China, International Women’s Day demonstrations in Mexico, a memorial for the 2011 earthquake in Japan, a moonrise over New York City, ski jumping in Germany, a sinkhole in Croatia, pet laser therapy in China, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Orchard Sermon, Arctic Fox, Longhorn Rider
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.