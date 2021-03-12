Photos of the Week: Orchard Sermon, Arctic Fox, Longhorn Rider

Rust on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, spring blossoms in China, International Women’s Day demonstrations in Mexico, a memorial for the 2011 earthquake in Japan, a moonrise over New York City, ski jumping in Germany, a sinkhole in Croatia, pet laser therapy in China, and much more.

  • Kazuhiro Nogi,Str / AFP / Getty / Kazuhiro Nogi
    • In Focus
    • March 10, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    10 Years Since the Great East Japan Earthquake

    Residents are marking the passage of a decade since a magnitude-9.0 earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern shore—the most powerful earthquake ever recorded to have hit the country.

  • © Thomas Vijayan / World Nature Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • March 9, 2021
    • 17 Photos

    Winners of the 2020 World Nature Photography Awards

    Some of the top images from the 13 categories of nature photography featured in this year’s competition

  • Lisa Maree Williams / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 5, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Arctic Rally, Beehive Fireworks, 99 Domes

    Beach meditation in Australia, Newroz celebrations in Azerbaijan, ski racing in Massachusetts, anti-coup protests in Myanmar, visiting a platypus in Australia, and much more

  • Maria Passer / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 3, 2021
    • 9 Photos

    An Ice-Covered Russian Ghost Town

    The photographer Maria Passer visited some of the ice-covered abandoned buildings of Vorkuta, a dwindling Russian coal-mining city north of the Arctic Circle.

