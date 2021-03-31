Up Close With Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Nearly two weeks since its initial eruption, the Fagradalsfjall volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula continues to be active. The gentle nature of the lava flows so far and the volcano’s proximity to the city of Reykjavik have allowed many hikers to make the trip to the site and witness the event up close. Here, a handful of recent images of visitors to Iceland’s newest volcano.

