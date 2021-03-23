Eloisa Lopez, a staff photographer with Reuters, recently spent time with researchers who call themselves the “virus hunters,” as they caught and studied bats in the Philippines. They set up wide nets near roosts, then carefully untangle any trapped bats and measure and swab them, before returning them to the wild. The data collected in this project, run by the University of the Philippines at Los Baños, will be used to develop models that might help predict—and possibly avoid—future pandemics similar to COVID-19.