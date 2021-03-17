Protests Continue in Myanmar, Despite Crackdown

Last month, Myanmar’s military leaders seized power from elected officials, shortly after an election they viewed unfavorably. In recent weeks, protests against the coup have expanded nationwide, and the police crackdown on demonstrations has escalated. The United Nations estimates that more than 75 people have been killed so far, as security forces fire tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition at demonstrators. Despite the violence, protests and acts of civil disobedience continue, as many groups unite to call for democracy and an end to decades of military influence and control over their country. The following images from Myanmar were taken over the past week.

