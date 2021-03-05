Photos of the Week: Arctic Rally, Beehive Fireworks, 99 Domes

Beach meditation in Australia, tofu making in Indonesia, Newroz celebrations in Azerbaijan, ski racing in Massachusetts, anti-coup protests in Myanmar, ice surfing in Finland, visiting a platypus in Australia, underwater art in Russia, and much more

  • Maria Passer / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 3, 2021
    • 9 Photos

    An Ice-Covered Russian Ghost Town

    The photographer Maria Passer visited some of the ice-covered abandoned buildings of Vorkuta, a dwindling Russian coal-mining city north of the Arctic Circle.

  • Marco Restivo / Barcroft Media via Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 26, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Giant Teapot, Arizona Sunset, Egyptian Goose

    Moving a home through the streets of San Francisco, hiking the Great Wall in China, visiting a ski resort in Tehran, opening a “hug room” in Rome, walking a snow maze in Manitoba, and much more

  • General Photographic Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 25, 2021
    • 40 Photos

    100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1921

    A look at some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago

  • Salvatore Allegra / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 22, 2021
    • 20 Photos

    Recent Eruptions on Mount Etna

    Italy’s Mount Etna has erupted four times in the past six days, sending ash into the sky and lava down its slopes.

