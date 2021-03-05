Photos of the Week: Arctic Rally, Beehive Fireworks, 99 Domes

Maria Passer / Anadolu Agency / Getty In Focus

9 Photos An Ice-Covered Russian Ghost Town The photographer Maria Passer visited some of the ice-covered abandoned buildings of Vorkuta, a dwindling Russian coal-mining city north of the Arctic Circle.

Marco Restivo / Barcroft Media via Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Giant Teapot, Arizona Sunset, Egyptian Goose Moving a home through the streets of San Francisco, hiking the Great Wall in China, visiting a ski resort in Tehran, opening a “hug room” in Rome, walking a snow maze in Manitoba, and much more

General Photographic Agency / Getty In Focus

40 Photos 100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1921 A look at some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago