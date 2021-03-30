Photos: The Great Vaccination Campaign

As of today, more than 565 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered around the world, at a rate of about 14 million doses a day. Shots are being given at mass-vaccination sites, hospitals, small clinics, and in people’s homes, as governments and organizations work to reach everyone currently eligible. The work has only just begun, though; despite encouraging early numbers, only 4 percent of the global population has received at least one dose so far. Collected here are images from around the world over the past few months, of people delivering and receiving vaccines to protect against the dreaded COVID-19.