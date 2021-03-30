Photos: The Great Vaccination Campaign

As of today, more than 565 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered around the world, at a rate of about 14 million doses a day. Shots are being given at mass-vaccination sites, hospitals, small clinics, and in people’s homes, as governments and organizations work to reach everyone currently eligible. The work has only just begun, though; despite encouraging early numbers, only 4 percent of the global population has received at least one dose so far. Collected here are images from around the world over the past few months, of people delivering and receiving vaccines to protect against the dreaded COVID-19.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 26, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Army Sweep, Goat Surf, Pasture Classroom

    Lava flowing in Iceland, a COVID-19 memorial in Prague, an anti-racism rally in New York, record flooding in Australia, a stuck ship in the Suez Canal, and much more

  • Lukas Coch / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 24, 2021
    • 23 Photos

    Australians Face Worst Flooding in Decades

    Images of the widespread damage caused by this once-in-a-generation flooding event

  • Eloisa Lopez / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 23, 2021
    • 13 Photos

    Studying Bats With ‘Virus Hunters’ in the Philippines

    A Reuters photographer recently spent time with researchers who call themselves the “virus hunters,” as they caught and studied bats in the Philippines.

  • Anton Brink / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 21, 2021
    • 14 Photos

    Photos of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Fourth Surge Is Upon Us. This Time, It’s Different.
  2. Trump’s Presidency Is Over. So Are Many Relationships.
  3. We Need to Talk About the AstraZeneca Vaccine
  4. An Entire Group of Whales Has Somehow Escaped Human Attention
  5. Why Ships Keep Crashing
  6. The Unending Assaults on Girlhood
  7. What You’re Saying When You Give Someone the Silent Treatment
  8. The Vaccine Line Is an Illusion
  9. How mRNA Technology Could Change the World
  10. Grieving the Future I Imagined for My Daughter
Back to Top