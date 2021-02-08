Winners of the 2021 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

The winners of this year’s Underwater Photographer of the Year contest were just announced, and Renee Capozzola was named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021 for her image of blacktip reef sharks cruising beneath seagulls at sunset in French Polynesia. Prizes and commendations were handed out in categories including Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behavior, Portrait, Black and White, Compact, Up and Coming, Marine Conservation, and more. Contest organizers were once again kind enough to share some of this year’s honorees with us below, with captions written by the photographers.