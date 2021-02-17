Winners of the 2020 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

The judging for the ninth annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, has wrapped up, and the winning images and photographers have been announced. Gaetano Dario Gargiulo took Best in Show with his image of an octopus in a tide pool. The organizers of the contest have once again shared with us some of the winners and honorable mentions, shown below, from the 12 categories of underwater photography. Captions were written by the individual photographers and have been lightly edited for clarity.

