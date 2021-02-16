Scenes From the 2021 Australian Open

The 109th edition of the Australian Open tennis tournament is currently underway in Melbourne—despite a five-day COVID-19 lockdown put in place by the state government. Players from all over the world have been competing in empty arenas in the heat of the Australian summer. This week, matches are progressing into the semifinals, with the final day of the tournament coming on February 21. Collected here are some colorful glimpses of the 2021 Australian Open.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

