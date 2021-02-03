As more vaccines against COVID-19 become available and distribution keeps ramping up, governments and health-care institutions worldwide have set up centers to deliver as many vaccinations as possible. Gymnasiums, sports venues, and existing clinics have been readied, and early candidates are now passing through. Efforts are already under way in some areas to reach vulnerable populations living in remote regions as well. More than 100 million doses have been administered worldwide so far, with billions yet to come.