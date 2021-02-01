Photos: A Second Weekend of Protests in Russia

For a second weekend, tens of thousands of people in cities across Russia protested the jailing of the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. An outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was detained on January 17, after returning from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. According to the Associated Press, more than 5,100 protesters were arrested yesterday—1,000 more than had been detained the previous week. Below are some of the scenes from the streets of St. Petersburg, Moscow, Vladivostok, and other cities.