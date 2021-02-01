Photos: A Second Weekend of Protests in Russia

For a second weekend, tens of thousands of people in cities across Russia protested the jailing of the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. An outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was detained on January 17, after returning from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. According to the Associated Press, more than 5,100 protesters were arrested yesterday—1,000 more than had been detained the previous week. Below are some of the scenes from the streets of St. Petersburg, Moscow, Vladivostok, and other cities.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jeff Pachoud / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 29, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Space Bubbles, Frozen Falls, Mountain Movies

    Giraffes in the Netherlands, bison in the United Kingdom, the arrival of President Biden’s dogs at the White House, tug-of-war practice in Ireland, and much more

  • Marcelo Hernandez / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 27, 2021
    • 16 Photos

    The Dogs Trained to Sniff Out COVID-19

    Images from around the world, showing canine COVID-19–detection programs under development

  • Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 26, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Photos From the 2021 Dakar Rally

    Some of the scenes from this year’s 14-day, 4,751-mile race through Saudi Arabia

  • Chip Somodevilla / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 22, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ice Castles, Northern Lights, Inauguration Fireworks

    Fashion Week in Berlin, the departure of former President Donald Trump, bull-taming in India, a snow-covered Great Wall in China, diploma artwork in New York City, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Superstar Cities Are in Trouble
  2. Saturday Night Live Is Over It
  3. The Pandemic Has Erased Entire Categories of Friendship
  4. The Vaccine Line Is Illogical
  5. Diamonds Aren’t Special and Neither Is Your Love
  6. A Group of Orca Outcasts Is Now Dominating an Entire Sea
  7. Inevitable Planetary Doom Has Been Exaggerated
  8. The Colleges That Took the Pandemic Seriously
  9. The Slow, Creeping Horror of The Salisbury Poisonings
  10. The Decision That Will Define Democrats for a Decade
Back to Top