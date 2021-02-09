Preparing for “Yardi Gras” in New Orleans

Most of the traditional Mardi Gras activities in New Orleans have been canceled this year because of the ongoing pandemic. But locals have spent their time and effort working on safe alternative celebrations to keep the spirit of Carnival alive—including the decoration of hundreds of houses in the style of Mardi Gras floats. The Krewe of House Floats has worked with people across the city and is listing participants on a map. Gathered below are a handful of images of this year’s socially distant “Yardi Gras,” as New Orleanians prepare for Mardi Gras on February 16.

