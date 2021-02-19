Photos of the Week: Mars Rover, Green Fur, Icicle Tunnel

Courtney Sacco / Caller-Times via Reuters In Focus

31 Photos Texas Is a Mess Images from Texas, where residents have been coping with the harsh conditions as best they can

© / Ocean Art In Focus

21 Photos Winners of the 2020 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest Some of the top images from the 12 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition

Hamish Blair / AP In Focus

28 Photos Scenes From the 2021 Australian Open Some colorful glimpses from this year's tournament in Melbourne