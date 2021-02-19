Photos of the Week: Mars Rover, Green Fur, Icicle Tunnel

Lava flows on Mount Etna, ski championships in Italy, scenes from the Australian Open, ice skating in the Netherlands, an image from New York Fashion Week, freezing conditions in Texas, a monument to cosmonaut Yury Gagarin, snowy scenes in Greece, and much more.

  • Courtney Sacco / Caller-Times via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 18, 2021
    • 31 Photos

    Texas Is a Mess

    Images from Texas, where residents have been coping with the harsh conditions as best they can

  • © / Ocean Art
    • In Focus
    • February 17, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Winners of the 2020 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

    Some of the top images from the 12 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition

  • Hamish Blair / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 16, 2021
    • 28 Photos

    Scenes From the 2021 Australian Open

    Some colorful glimpses from this year's tournament in Melbourne

  • Ari Jalal / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 12, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Horse Breath, Incense Cat, Swan Companion

    Protests against police violence in Chile, wintry weather in northern Europe, Fashion Week in Kyrgyzstan, an ice cave in Alaska, Zoom goats in England, and much more

