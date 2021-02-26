Photos of the Week: Giant Teapot, Arizona Sunset, Egyptian Goose

General Photographic Agency / Getty In Focus

40 Photos 100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1921 A look at some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago

Salvatore Allegra / AP In Focus

20 Photos Recent Eruptions on Mount Etna Italy’s Mount Etna has erupted four times in the past six days, sending ash into the sky and lava down its slopes.

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Mars Rover, Green Fur, Icicle Tunnel Lava flows on Mount Etna, ski championships in Italy, ice-skating in the Netherlands, an image from New York Fashion Week, freezing conditions in Texas, and much more