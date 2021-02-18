The state of Texas was hit hard, as was much of the central United States, when frigid Arctic air pushed southward and a winter storm blew through. Millions of Texas residents have been without electricity for days amid record-setting cold temperatures and widespread blackouts. The power situation is improving now, but officials warn there may be further rotating power outages as systems come back online. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the White House has issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas, responding to the crisis. Texans have been coping with the harsh conditions as best they can, finding shelter in some of the warming centers that have been opened, finding fuel for fireplaces or barbecue grills—despite many stores being closed—or bundling up together in their candlelit homes, waiting for the power to return.