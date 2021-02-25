100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1921

A century ago, Russia was enduring a terrible famine, the Irish Free State was created, U.S. President Warren G. Harding was inaugurated, the Tulsa Race Massacre took place in Oklahoma, a new machine called a “dishwasher” was introduced, New York’s Madison Square Garden was home to “the world’s largest indoor swimming pool,” and much more. Please take a moment to look back at some of the events and sights from around the world 100 years ago.