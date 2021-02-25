100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1921

A century ago, Russia was enduring a terrible famine, the Irish Free State was created, U.S. President Warren G. Harding was inaugurated, the Tulsa Race Massacre took place in Oklahoma, a new machine called a “dishwasher” was introduced, New York’s Madison Square Garden was home to “the world’s largest indoor swimming pool,” and much more. Please take a moment to look back at some of the events and sights from around the world 100 years ago.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Salvatore Allegra / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 22, 2021
    • 20 Photos

    Recent Eruptions on Mount Etna

    Italy’s Mount Etna has erupted four times in the past six days, sending ash into the sky and lava down its slopes.

  • Alexander Hassenstein / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 19, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mars Rover, Green Fur, Icicle Tunnel

    Lava flows on Mount Etna, ski championships in Italy, ice-skating in the Netherlands, an image from New York Fashion Week, freezing conditions in Texas, and much more

  • Courtney Sacco / Caller-Times via Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 18, 2021
    • 31 Photos

    Texas Is a Mess

    Images from Texas, where residents have been coping with the harsh conditions as best they can

  • © / Ocean Art
    • In Focus
    • February 17, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Winners of the 2020 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest

    Some of the top images from the 12 categories of underwater photography in this year’s competition

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Republican Party Is Now in Its End Stages
  2. The Biggest Country Musician in America Is a Disgrace
  3. We’re Just Rediscovering a 19th-Century Pandemic Strategy
  4. $350,000 a Year, and Just Getting By
  5. You Got the Vaccine! What Can You Do Now?
  6. How a Guy From a Montana Trailer Park Overturned 150 Years of Biology
  7. 100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1921
  8. The Most Likely Timeline for Life to Return to Normal
  9. Coronavirus Reinfection Will Soon Become Our Reality
  10. The Prices on Your Monopoly Board Hold a Dark Secret
Back to Top