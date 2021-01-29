Photos of the Week: Space Bubbles, Frozen Falls, Mountain Movies

Giraffes in the Netherlands, bison in the United Kingdom, a beach day in Australia, flowers for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the arrival of President Biden’s dogs at the White House, tug of war practice in Ireland, scenes from Paris Fashion Week, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Marcelo Hernandez / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 27, 2021
    • 16 Photos

    The Dogs Trained to Sniff Out COVID-19

    Images from around the world, showing canine COVID-19–detection programs under development

  • Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 26, 2021
    • 21 Photos

    Photos From the 2021 Dakar Rally

    Some of the scenes from this year’s 14-day, 4,751-mile race through Saudi Arabia

  • Chip Somodevilla / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 22, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ice Castles, Northern Lights, Inauguration Fireworks

    Fashion Week in Berlin, the departure of former President Donald Trump, bull-taming in India, a snow-covered Great Wall in China, diploma artwork in New York City, and much more

  • Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 20, 2021
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: The Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

    Scenes from a unique moment in American history

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Pandejo Movement Destroyed California’s Pandemic Progress
  2. The Pandemic Has Erased Entire Categories of Friendship
  3. The Whole Messy, Ridiculous GameStop Saga in One Sentence
  4. Betraying Your Church—And Your Party
  5. The Whole Truth About Kids, School, and COVID-19
  6. There Are Two Kinds of Happy People
  7. The Decision That Will Define Democrats for a Decade
  8. The Hard-Partying, Rock-Obsessed Nurse at the Center of a Massive Opioid Bust
  9. China’s Leader Attacks His Greatest Threat
  10. Yes, the Pandemic Is Ruining Your Body
Back to Top