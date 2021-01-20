Photos: The Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

In Washington, D.C. today, Joe Biden took the oath of office shortly before noon, becoming the 46th president of the United States of America. In front of a small, socially distanced, and well-guarded audience on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in. Performances were given by the singers Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, and the poet Amanda Gorman, and Biden delivered his Inaugural Address to the nation. Gathered below are scenes from a unique moment in American history.

