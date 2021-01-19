As the final day of the Trump presidency passes, rehearsals and preparations are underway for the upcoming inaugural ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris, set to take place on January 20. Amid unprecedented security concerns and an ongoing pandemic, the visual landscape of Washington is different from any previous inaugural ceremony. Roads have been closed, concrete barriers and security fencing have been placed, and more than 20,000 armed National Guard troops have been deployed to the nation’s capital. In place of what would normally be a large crowd of onlookers, the National Mall is filled with thousands of national, state, and territory flags representing the American people who will be unable to attend.