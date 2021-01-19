An Inauguration Like No Other

As the final day of the Trump presidency passes, rehearsals and preparations are underway for the upcoming inaugural ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris, set to take place on January 20. Amid unprecedented security concerns and an ongoing pandemic, the visual landscape of Washington is different from any previous inaugural ceremony. Roads have been closed, concrete barriers and security fencing have been placed, and more than 20,000 armed National Guard troops have been deployed to the nation’s capital. In place of what would normally be a large crowd of onlookers, the National Mall is filled with thousands of national, state, and territory flags representing the American people who will be unable to attend.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • David Delgado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 23, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: A Little Midwinter Fun and Beauty

    Recent images of people across the Northern Hemisphere enjoying themselves in the middle of this winter

  • Justin Sullivan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 22, 2020
    • 38 Photos

    2020 Seen Through the Lens of Justin Sullivan

    A look at some of the stories brought to us by photojournalist Justin Sullivan over the past year

  • Cappan / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 20, 2020
    • 39 Photos

    Alaska: Images of the Last Frontier

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Alaska, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Kiran Ridley / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 18, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Patagonian Eclipse, Canal Skating, Sydney Surf

    Santa in a snow globe in Seattle, an orangutan returned to Indonesia, Fashion Week in Senegal, a gingerbread town in Norway, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Worst President in History
  2. Donald Trump Is Out. Are We Ready to Talk About How He Got In?
  3. The Secret Service Is Bracing for Dangerous Times
  4. France Knows How This Ends
  5. A Troubling New Pattern Among the Coronavirus Variants
  6. The ‘Pussy’ Presidency
  7. Deep Cleaning the White House Isn’t Really Necessary
  8. What to Do With Trumpists
  9. A Pro-Trump Militant Group Has Recruited Thousands of Police, Soldiers, and Veterans
  10. QAnon Is Destroying the GOP From Within
Back to Top