Photos From the 2021 Dakar Rally

On January 3, a group of more than 300 competitors departed from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to begin the 43rd annual Dakar Rally: a 14-day, 4,751-mile off-roading adventure held entirely in Saudi Arabia once again. The race used to be held in Africa, until 2008, when unrest in Mauritania forced organizers to move to South America, where it was hosted until last year. The vehicles—which include specialized cars, trucks, motorcycles, and quad bikes—finished their broad loop through Saudi Arabia, returning to Jeddah on January 15.