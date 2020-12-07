As we approach the end of a year unlike any other in recent memory, here is a look back at some of the major news events and moments of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic took center stage worldwide, disrupting societies, sickening tens of millions, and killing more than 1.5 million people. In June, widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality erupted after the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd. In the U.S., political and cultural clashes took place in the streets, on the airwaves, and across social media during a tumultuous presidential-election year. California suffered one of its worst wildfire seasons in modern history, and so much more. Here, we present the top 25 news photos of 2020. Be sure to check back throughout the week for more comprehensive stories, presented as “2020: The Year in Photos, Parts 1-3.”