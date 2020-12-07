Top 25 News Photos of 2020

As we approach the end of a year unlike any other in recent memory, here is a look back at some of the major news events and moments of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic took center stage worldwide, disrupting societies, sickening tens of millions, and killing more than 1.5 million people. In June, widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality erupted after the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd. In the U.S., political and cultural clashes took place in the streets, on the airwaves, and across social media during a tumultuous presidential-election year. California suffered one of its worst wildfire seasons in modern history, and so much more. Here, we present the top 25 news photos of 2020. Be sure to check back throughout the week for more comprehensive stories, presented as “2020: The Year in Photos, Parts 1-3.”

Most Recent

  • DenisTangneyJr / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 6, 2020
    • 36 Photos

    Nevada: Images of the Silver State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Nevada, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Noah Berger / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 4, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Taxi Ornament, Russky Bridge, Turning Torso

    Aquarium dining in Singapore, the damaged Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, increasing COVID-19 cases worldwide, a drive-through Santa experience in Los Angeles, and much more

  • Emilio Morenatti / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 2, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: The Reality of the Current Coronavirus Surge

    Images from around the world of the current battle against COVID-19, photographed over the past few weeks

  • NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
    • In Focus
    • December 1, 2020
    • 25 Photos

    2020 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Friday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

