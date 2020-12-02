Photos: The Reality of the Current Coronavirus Surge

As the number of cases of COVID-19 worldwide nears 65 million, and the number of deaths attributed to the disease approaches 1.5 million, many countries are enduring a crushing surge in numbers. The toll on health-care workers, families, and the victims of the disease has been enormous. Gathered below are photographs from around the world of the current battle against COVID-19, taken over the past few weeks.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
    • In Focus
    • December 1, 2020
    • 25 Photos

    2020 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Friday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

  • Matt Rourke / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 29, 2020
    • 36 Photos

    Pennsylvania: Images of the Keystone State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Pennsylvania, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • John Minchillo / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 27, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Turkey Pardon, Deer Hoof, Seattle Owl

    A foggy sunrise in Germany, a fiery protest in Guatemala, a strongman contest in Crimea, the ongoing pandemic worldwide, mourning in Argentina for Diego Maradona, and much more

  • Gary Hershorn / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 25, 2020
    • 21 Photos

    Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill

    One last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen in cities and countryside vistas across the Northern Hemisphere

