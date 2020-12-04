Photos of the Week: Taxi Ornament, Russky Bridge, Turning Torso

Emilio Morenatti / AP In Focus

31 Photos Photos: The Reality of the Current Coronavirus Surge Images from around the world of the current battle against COVID-19, photographed over the past few weeks

NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team In Focus

25 Photos 2020 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar Every day until Friday, December 25, we’ll present one new image of our universe from NASA’s orbiting telescope.

Matt Rourke / AP In Focus

36 Photos Pennsylvania: Images of the Keystone State A few glimpses of the landscape of Pennsylvania, and some of the animals and people calling it home