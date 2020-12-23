Photos: A Little Midwinter Fun and Beauty

As we approach the holidays and roll into a new year, I thought it would be fun to share some recent images of people across the Northern Hemisphere enjoying themselves in the middle of this winter, and others simply appreciating the beauty of the ice and snow outside.

Most Recent

  • Justin Sullivan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 22, 2020
    • 38 Photos

    2020 Seen Through the Lens of Justin Sullivan

    A look at some of the stories brought to us by photojournalist Justin Sullivan over the past year

  • Cappan / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 20, 2020
    • 39 Photos

    Alaska: Images of the Last Frontier

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Alaska, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Kiran Ridley / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 18, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Patagonian Eclipse, Canal Skating, Sydney Surf

    Santa in a snow globe in Seattle, an orangutan returned to Indonesia, Fashion Week in Senegal, a gingerbread town in Norway, and much more

  • Mariano Sayno / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 16, 2020
    • 23 Photos

    2020: The Year in Volcanic Activity

    Out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes, about 50 erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava.

