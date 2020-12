While 3 million people live in the state of Nevada—the seventh-largest state by area—nearly 75 percent of that population is concentrated in just one county, Clark County, home to the city of Las Vegas. From the Jarbidge Wilderness Area, through the Great Basin, to Lake Tahoe, and down to the Hoover Dam, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Nevada, and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.