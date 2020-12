Alaska is, by far, the largest state in the U.S. It is also one of the least-populated states, with vast, protected open spaces. From the North Slope through Denali Park to the Aleutian Islands, the Kenai Peninsula, the Inside Passage, and much more, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Alaska, and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.