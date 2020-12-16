2020: The Year in Volcanic Activity

Steve Helber / AP In Focus

33 Photos Virginia: Images of the Old Dominion A few glimpses of the landscape of Virginia, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Jacob King / Reuters In Focus

32 Photos Hopeful Images From 2020 I’ve made it an annual tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past 12 months—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the joy and kindness present in the world around us, even in the midst of a truly awful year.

Stephen Lam / Reuters In Focus

40 Photos 2020 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year It’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2020. Events covered in this essay include the devastating wildfires in California, the Nagorno-Karabakh War, the U.S. presidential election, the ongoing pandemic, and much more.