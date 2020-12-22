2020 Seen Through the Lens of Justin Sullivan

Justin Sullivan has been a staff photographer with Getty Images since 2003. Primarily working out of California, Sullivan covered nearly the full spectrum of U.S. news stories in 2020, from the New Hampshire primaries to the early days of the pandemic, through a summer of lockdowns, protests, social distancing, and wildfires, to the November election, and much more. Below, in roughly chronological order, is a look at some of the stories brought to us through Sullivan’s lens in the past year.