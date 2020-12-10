2020 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2020. Events covered in this essay (the last of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the devastating wildfires in California, the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Nagorno-Karabakh War, the U.S. presidential election, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and much more. Be sure to see the first part, the second part, and “Top 25 News Photos of 2020.”


Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Dai Sugano / MediaNews Group / The Mercury News via Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 9, 2020
    • 40 Photos

    2020 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

    It’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2020. Events covered in this essay include the mass protests against the killing of George Floyd, locust swarms in Africa, a terrifying explosion in Beirut, and much more.

  • David Mariuz / AAP Image / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 8, 2020
    • 40 Photos

    2020 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

    It’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2020. Events covered in this essay include the disastrous Australian wildfires, the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, Brexit Day, and much more.

  • Go Nakamura / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 7, 2020
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2020

    Powerful images from the past 12 eventful months

  • DenisTangneyJr / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 6, 2020
    • 36 Photos

    Nevada: Images of the Silver State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Nevada, and some of the animals and people calling it home

