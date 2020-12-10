2020 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2020. Events covered in this essay (the last of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the devastating wildfires in California, the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Nagorno-Karabakh War, the U.S. presidential election, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and much more. Be sure to see the first part, the second part, and “Top 25 News Photos of 2020.”