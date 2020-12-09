2020 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2020. Events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the widespread protests against the killing of George Floyd, the realities of the growing coronavirus pandemic, historic flooding across China, locust swarms in Africa, a terrifying explosion in Beirut, and much more. Check back tomorrow for the last installment, and be sure to see the first part and “Top 25 News Photos of 2020.”