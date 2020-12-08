2020 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2020. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the disastrous Australian wildfires, the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic and the new reality of empty public spaces, innovative ways to cope with social-distancing measures, the Democratic presidential primaries, Brexit Day, and much more. Check back later this week for parts two and three, and be sure to see the earlier “Top 25 News Photos of 2020.”