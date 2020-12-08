2020 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2020. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the disastrous Australian wildfires, the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic and the new reality of empty public spaces, innovative ways to cope with social-distancing measures, the Democratic presidential primaries, Brexit Day, and much more. Check back later this week for parts two and three, and be sure to see the earlier “Top 25 News Photos of 2020.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Go Nakamura / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 7, 2020
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2020

    Powerful images from the past 12 eventful months

  • DenisTangneyJr / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 6, 2020
    • 36 Photos

    Nevada: Images of the Silver State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Nevada, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Noah Berger / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 4, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Taxi Ornament, Russky Bridge, Turning Torso

    Aquarium dining in Singapore, the damaged Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, increasing COVID-19 cases worldwide, a drive-through Santa experience in Los Angeles, and much more

  • Emilio Morenatti / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 2, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Photos: The Reality of the Current Coronavirus Surge

    Images from around the world of the current battle against COVID-19, photographed over the past few weeks

