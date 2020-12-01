2020 Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar

It is time, once again, for one of my favorite holiday traditions: the 13th annual Hubble Space Telescope Advent Calendar. Every day until Friday, December 25, this page will present one new incredible image of our universe from NASA’s Hubble telescope. Be sure to come back every day until Christmas, and follow us on Twitter or Facebook for daily updates. Near the end of what has been a very difficult year, I hope you can enjoy these amazing and awe-inspiring images, as well as the efforts of the science teams that have brought them to Earth. It’s such a blast for me to put this calendar together every December.

Wishing you all a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and peace on Earth.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

