Top Shots From the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

More than 3,800 entries were received in this year’s landscape-photography competition, from professional and amateur photographers around the world. Judges of the International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest narrowed the field down to a “Top 101” and then further, to award several category prizes and the International Landscape Photographer of the Year award, which went to Kelvin Yuen for his images of Norway, Scotland, and the American Southwest. The organizers have been kind enough to share some of this year’s top and winning images below.