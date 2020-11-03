On a day when much of the world’s attention is focused on the United States, I thought it might be nice to share some images from the other side of the planet—specifically the island country of New Zealand. Gathered below are a collection of photographs from the North Island, the South Island, and a few of the other 600 islands that make up the nation of New Zealand.
Scenes From New Zealand
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.