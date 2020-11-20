The Bailong elevators in China, continued wildfires in California, hats on display in Russia, dancers in Australia and Italy, damaging storms in Honduras and the Philippines, a surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Christmas preparations during a pandemic, a rocket launch to the International Space Station, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Tiger Check, Spanish Fog, Duck Shields
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.